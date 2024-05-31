Latest News

Jennifer McCormick, the Democratic candidate for Indiana Governor, will host an event focusing on reproductive rights on June 10th, 2024, at the historic Jasper Train Station. The event is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will include a Question-and-Answer session following McCormick’s presentation.

McCormick, a strong advocate for women’s rights and reproductive health, aims to address critical issues surrounding reproductive rights in Indiana. This event will provide a platform for dialogue and discussion on policies affecting women’s healthcare and autonomy.

Committed to progress and equality, McCormick brings extensive experience and leadership to her gubernatorial campaign. For more information about Jennifer McCormick’s campaign, visit mccormickforgov.com.

