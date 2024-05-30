Father Aurelius Boberek, OSB, monk and priest of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died on Monday, May 27, 2024, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey. He was 94 years old, in his 71 year of monastic profession, and 67 year of priesthood.

Father Aurelius was born in Brooklyn, NY, on February 12, 1930, to John G. and Ann (Driscoll) Boberek and received the name Francis Ambrose at his baptism. He attended St. Peter’s Elementary School in Staten Island, NY, and then Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary in New York City.

A dedicated student throughout his life, Father Aurelius received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and classics from Saint Meinrad College in 1954. He went on to receive a Master of Arts in classical languages in 1961, and a Master of Arts in liturgical studies in 1962, both from the University of Notre Dame. In 1966, he earned an Ed.D. from Indiana University, and in June 2001, he was awarded an honorary Doctorate in Sacred Theology by the American College of Louvain.

Father Aurelius was invested as a novice at Saint Meinrad in 1951. He professed his simple vows on August 1, 1952, and his solemn vows on September 8, 1955. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 3, 1957.

He taught Latin and religion and served as dean of students in Saint Meinrad College for many years. He was vice rector of Saint Meinrad School of Theology from 1965-1969. For the monastery, he served as master of ceremonies from 1971 to 1978, on several liturgy committees, and on the renovation committee for the Archabbey Church from 1993-1997.

In August 1983, he became director of liturgical formation at the American College of Louvain, Belgium, a position he held until 2005. He also served as professor of homiletics, as well as two years as vice rector. When he retired, he was awarded the college’s first Archbishop Fulton Sheen Medal.

The Office of the Dead will be prayed at 7 p.m. Central Time on Friday, May 31 in the Archabbey Church. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, June 1 in the Archabbey Church. Burial will follow in the Archabbey Cemetery. The services will be livestreamed at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.