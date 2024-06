In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam visits the Spencer County 4H Fairgrounds in Chrisney, Indiana, to talk with 4H Ambassadors: (left to right) Samantha Dilger, Sophia Dilger, Hadley Leibering, and Jace Duttinger, about what they’ve brought to the fair to exhibit this year, their many years of experience at the fair, and why people who aren’t from Spencer County should come to their festival this weekend.

Plan your trip to the Fair: https://www.facebook.com/spencercounty4H