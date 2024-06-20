On Friday, June 14, 2024, at approximately 2:44 P.M., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about a two-vehicle crash on State Road 450 near Lundy Road. A 2018 Ford Focus was flipped upside down with a man trapped inside the vehicle. Deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and members from the Shoals Fire Department rushed to the scene to render aid. After extricating the man from the Ford Focus, the man was assessed by the Martin County Emergency Services.

After investigating, it was determined that the Ford Focus was traveling west in the eastbound lane and collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Johnathan Wells began a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) investigation. Multiple witnesses stated that the Ford Focus had caused other drivers to run off the road to avoid collision with this vehicle just moments prior to the crash. The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as Travis Tredway. One of the drivers were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital by Air Evac.

A Search Warrant was filed, for the blood of Mr. Tredway, by the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office through the Martin County Circuit Court and was granted by Honorable Judge Isha Wright-Ryan.

Sergeant Wells travelled to the University of Louisville Hospital but needed a search warrant signed by a judge in Kentucky. Sergeant Wells contacted Detective Gillis from the Louisville Metro Police Department where a search warrant was applied for and granted by Honorable Judge Megan McDonald. The results and blood were released to Sergeant Wells which indicated that Mr. Tredway had a .307 Blood Alcohol Content.

Travis Tredway was found guilty of A PRIOR Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and sentenced to the Martin County Security Center on May 23, 2024 and released from the Martin County Security Center on May 31, 2024.

Charges are being submitted on Travis Tredway for:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury – Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – with a Prior Conviction – Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment- Class A Misdemeanor