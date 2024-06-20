Dubois County is announcing the NEW HOURS of the Dubois County Records Library starting on June 24, 2024. The new hours will be three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8:00am – 4:00pm.

Dubois County Courthouse will continue to offer a Records Librarian to serve the public’s needs. Previously, there was a full-time, five days a week Records Librarian and now we will offer a part-time Records Librarian for three days a week.

In recent years technology has allowed services to become more digital. Many of the records held in the Records Library have been scanned. Several documents are available online and other documents accessible on public search terminals at the Dubois County Courthouse.

Members of the public and researchers have become more and more familiar with the digital services that are provided by the County Recorder and County Clerk’s offices. Thus, changing the needs of staffing. Beginning June 24, 2024, the Dubois County Records Library will be open to the public three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00am – 4:00 pm.

For more information contact Amy Kippenbrock at the Dubois County Clerk’s office.

Email at clerk@duboiscountyin.org or phone at 812-481-7035