On Saturday evening, June 22nd, Trooper Steven Nolan was working in the Martin County area near Loogootee. Trooper Nolan observed a vehicle speeding above the posted speed limit and made a traffic stop. Trooper Nolan spoke to the driver, Dalton English. English showed visible signs of impairment. English was transported to the Martin County jail for a chemical test. English was arrested and is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Dalton J. English, 24, Washington, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Steven Nolan

Assisting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – Orange County Sheriff’s Office & West Baden Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

