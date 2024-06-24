National Lightning Safety Awareness Week, observed from June 23rd to 29th, was established in 2001 to highlight the dangers of lightning, an often underrated killer. Since its inception, U.S. lightning fatalities have decreased from approximately 55 per year to fewer than 30, thanks to increased awareness and proactive safety measures.

Thunderstorms pose significant risks due to lightning strikes. If you hear thunder, you are within striking distance of a storm. Immediate action to seek shelter is crucial to avoid fatalities and injuries. To stay safe, always have a lightning safety plan, cancel or postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are expected, and monitor weather conditions closely.

Safe shelters include substantial buildings and hard-topped vehicles. Rain shelters, small sheds, and open vehicles are not safe. When indoors, avoid touching anything plugged into an electrical outlet, plumbing, or corded phones. Cell phones and cordless phones are safe to use.

The risk of lightning strikes increases as a thunderstorm approaches, peaks when overhead, and diminishes as it moves away. Delaying shelter, touching electrified items, or going outside too soon after a storm heightens the risk of being struck.

To minimize risk, plan ahead to reach safe shelter quickly, avoid contact with electrical and plumbing systems indoors, and wait 30 minutes after the last lightning or thunder before going outside. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!” can save lives.

If someone is struck by lightning, call 911 immediately. Start CPR or use an Automated External Defibrillator if necessary, and remember that lightning victims are safe to touch.

For more information on Lightning Safety click here.