Courtney Hagedorn Drew, a former United States Coast Guard member, now faces a challenging battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Residing in Huntingburg with her husband Rusty, the assistant chief of police, and their two young children, Jaxton (6) and Emersyn (4), Courtney’s life took a dramatic turn following her diagnosis in March at the age of 36.

Despite the adversity, Courtney has remained positive and resilient. Her treatment journey has spanned multiple medical centers, including facilities in Evansville, Newburgh, IU Health in Indianapolis, the University of Louisville, and currently, Norton’s Cancer Institute in Louisville, KY. She has undergone five rounds of chemotherapy and continues to receive treatment every two weeks. Her oncology team is actively seeking clinical trials that might offer additional hope.

This journey has not only been emotionally taxing but has also brought about unforeseen financial burdens. To support Courtney and her family, friends and relatives are organizing a benefit event:

Courage for Courtney Benefit

Date: July 13th

Time: 5:00 – 10:00 P.M.

Location: Venue 1408, Huntingburg

Event Highlights:

Live Music: Debbie Schuetter (5 – 6:30 P.M.), Members of ‘Keep on Trail’ (7 – 10 P.M.)

Debbie Schuetter (5 – 6:30 P.M.), Members of ‘Keep on Trail’ (7 – 10 P.M.) Silent Auction & Bake Sale

Dine + Dance Tickets: $25 (includes smoked chicken by Oink Inc., au gratin potatoes, and baked beans)

$25 (includes smoked chicken by Oink Inc., au gratin potatoes, and baked beans) Family-Friendly Atmosphere: Venue 1408 bar will be open.

How to Get Tickets:

Jennifer Wolf: (812) 630-4683

(812) 630-4683 Krista Schnell Drew: (812) 630-4766

Payments by check can be arranged through Jennifer or Krista. The event offers dine-in or carryout options starting at 5 P.M., with music and festivities continuing throughout the evening.

This benefit is an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a night of entertainment, and provide much-needed support for the Drew family during this difficult time. Join them to show your courage for Courtney and contribute to a cause close to home.