The Annual Celestine Streetfest will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2024, on the grounds of St. Celestine Catholic Church in downtown Celestine. This vibrant event welcomes everyone to our small town near Patoka Lake on the east side of Dubois County, Indiana. Known for its lively atmosphere, Streetfest offers a variety of fun activities, delicious food, entertaining music, and most importantly, an abundance of friends and fellowship.

Most of the festivities, including food and drink, will take place in the flat east parking lot between the church and the fire station. Parking will be available throughout the community and surrounding hillsides, with signs to guide you. The west side of the church will focus on parking for the handicapped and elderly.

Main events at Celestine Streetfest are free to attend and include:

Live Music from The Boot Scoots: A tribute to 90s country music.

Boogie Tunes Entertainment: Playing great music all day and party tunes in the beer garden until close.

Beer Garden: Free entry.

Incredible Food

Car Show

5k Run/Walk: Register today!

Pet Parade

Fire Truck Pull

Celestine Park DSA Ceremony: Community Distinguished Service Award.

Adult and Kids Activities & Games: Including a kids tractor pull, booths, games, and more.

Sheephead Tournament: Sponsored by Sander Processing.

Sponsored by Sander Processing. Cornhole Tournament

Tractor Show

Catholic Mass at St. Celestine Church / St. Isidore Parish

Visit celestineindiana.com for more information.