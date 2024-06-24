The Daviess County Fair is in full swing this week at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. The event promises a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

On Tuesday, June 25th, the Miss and Jr. Miss Queen Contest will take place at 6:30 PM, followed by a bicycle drawing at 9 PM. The James Gang Rides and Games will be available in the Midway from 6 to 10 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 6 to 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Bracelets for the rides are priced at $20.

Wednesday, June 26th, will feature the Teeny/Little Miss and Mr. Contest starting at 6:30 PM, a Pedal Tractor Pull at 7 PM, and another bicycle drawing at 9 PM.

On Thursday, June 27th, the first 100 kids will receive free ride stamps. The evening will also include a performance by the Clockwork Corps de Ballet at 6:30 PM, a karaoke contest from 7 to 10 PM, and a bicycle drawing at 9 PM.

Friday night will showcase musical entertainment by Austin Knepp from 6:30 to 10 PM, the Midwest Junkyard Race at 7:30 PM, and both Bicycle and Power Wheels drawings at 9 PM.

The fair will wrap up on Saturday night with the Baby Show at 6:30 PM and the Demolition Derby starting at 7:30 PM.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Daviess County Fair, INC’s Facebook page.