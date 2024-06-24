The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about an asphalt sealing company conducting work on private driveways in the county. According to the reports, the company provides a verbal quote for the job but raises the price by two to three times once the work is completed.

The scam appears to be targeting elderly homeowners. Authorities are urging residents to protect themselves by insisting on a written contract before any work begins. The Sheriff’s Office also recommends that community members reach out to their elderly neighbors or family members to inform them of this potential threat.

For any concerns or further information, residents are encouraged to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.