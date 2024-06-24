Craig A. Knebel, 54 of LaGrange, KY passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2024. Craig was born September 26, 1969, to Edward and Anna (Breitweiser) Knebel of Jasper, IN. He married Tonya Terrill on November 28, 1992, at LaGrange, Kentucky.

He graduated from Northeast Dubois High School and then Vincennes University.

He had worked at Cummins and Mercer, and most recently Marsh & McLennan.

He leaves behind his parents, Edward and Anna Knebel of Jasper, IN, his wife, Tonya, of LaGrange, KY, two children, Jessica (Brandon) Maddox, of Lagrange, KY and Conner (Kaitlynn) Knebel, of Lancaster, KY, and a large, loving group of friends and family. He took great care of his mother-in-law, Vangie Faith.

Craig was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Knebel of Jasper, IN.

Craig was bigger than life. He was very compassionate, enjoyed being around people and never met a stranger. Craig was a hard worker, a true friend and was always willing to help others. He loved 80’s hair bands, his 2004 Cadillac CTS and his dogs, Sammie, Roscoe and Cash. Craig thoroughly enjoyed camping with his friends in Illinois. He treasured his animals and loved riding his mules, Gabbie and Mia, through the Shawnee National Forest.

More than anything, Craig loved his family. He was blessed to have been married to the love of his life for 31 years. Craig adored his children and was blessed to have been able to attend both of their weddings earlier this year.

Craig’s passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to have known him. His iconic laugh will forever live in our hearts and memories.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at LaGrange Presbyterian Church, 1901 Prestwick Drive, LaGrange, Kentucky. A celebration of life will be held at LaGrange Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. with dinner to follow.

