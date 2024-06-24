IU Health Paoli Hospital announced on Monday that Nicole Webb, RN, MSN, CEN in the Emergency Department was the recipient of the DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.

Webb began her healthcare career as an active duty combat medic back in 1990 for the United States ARMY. First stationed in Germany with the 31st Combat Support Hospital, her unit was deployed to Desert Shield and Desert Storm, where she primarily worked in the Emergency Room, triaging and caring for soldiers and prisoners of war.

Webb has a long-standing career with IU Health that has taken her to both health care fields in Bloomington, as well as Bedford, Indiana.

IU Health Paoli Hospital is located at 642 W Hospital Rd Paoli, IN in rural Orange County.