The Dubois County Museum is set to open its Art Silent Auction on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Items will be displayed from June 20th till July 27th for the public to come in and bid on the pieces of art. The final bids will be taken on July 27th and the Museum will open from 5:30 to 8 PM for Cake and Coffee while the final bids are announced.

Art items from the collection of local artist, teacher, and Dubois County Art Guild president, LaVonne Tisdal, will be part of this Silent Auction that will benefit the Dubois County Museum. Around 100 pieces of art in the auction were either made by Mrs. Tisdal or purchased by her and included in her personal collection.

The auction also includes pieces by other artists such as Jerry Baum, Bill Pickle, Kit Miracle, Joe Smith, Julia Sermersheim, P. Granderson, and more.

The pieces being sold include many glass items, drawings, oil paintings, prints, watercolors, pastel paintings, ceramic pieces, wall hangings, ceramic bowls, glass lamps, and a colored pencil drawing of the Dubois County Courthouse.

Photos of the items in the silent auction will be shown on the Museum’s Facebook page.