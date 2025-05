The Jasper Street Department will close 12th Street on the west side of the intersection with Mill Street beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28. The closure is necessary for crews to replace a storm sewer under 12th Street. During this time, traffic on 12th Street will not be able to cross Mill Street. However, Mill Street will remain open to through traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and plan for delays.