The Ed Yarbrough Tennis Facility, located at 1046-1098 West 15th Street in Jasper, has been honored with the 2025 United States Tennis Association (USTA) Outstanding Facility Award, recognizing it as one of the nation’s premier tennis venues.

The USTA Outstanding Facility Awards program highlights facilities that exemplify excellence in construction, renovation, and ongoing maintenance, as well as a demonstrated commitment to the growth and development of tennis in their communities.

Established in 1981, the USTA Outstanding Facility Awards celebrate tennis venues that set a standard for quality and service, fostering a positive tennis experience for players and spectators alike. The Ed Yarbrough Tennis Facility joins a select group of facilities nationwide to receive this prestigious recognition.

As part of the award, the USTA will present an indoor award plaque and an outdoor sign for display at the facility. Additionally, two representatives from the Ed Yarbrough Tennis Facility will be invited to attend the official awards ceremony held during the US Open in August.