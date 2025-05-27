The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-69 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 2, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near Washington. These lane closures will occur in both directions between the 57- and 59-mile markers.

Alternating lane closures will allow for polymeric overlay bridge work. Work will begin in the passing lanes, with driving lanes open. Once complete, work will begin on driving lanes with passing lanes open.

This project is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.