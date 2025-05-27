The Right Reverend ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Kurt Stasiak, OSB, archabbot of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, recently observed his 50th anniversary of monastic profession during Mass on Sunday, May 25th, 2025.

He was elected the 10th abbot and seventh archabbot on June 2, 2016. 72-Year-Old Archabbot Kurt served as prior, second in monastery leadership, of Saint Meinrad Archabbey from July 9, 2010, until his election as abbot.

Born in Rüdesheim, Germany, on October 9, 1952, Archabbot Kurt professed vows as a Benedictine monk on August 15, 1975, and was ordained a priest on April 27, 1980. He received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Saint Meinrad College in 1974 and a Master of Divinity in 1980 from Saint Meinrad School of Theology.

He then earned a licentiate (1986) and a doctorate (1993) in sacramental theology from the Pontifical Anthenaeum of Sant′ Anselmo, Rome.

From 1978-81, Archabbot Kurt served as administrative assistant to the president-rector. In 1980, he was appointed associate spiritual director for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology for three years.

From 1986-90, he taught sacramental theology in the School and was assistant to the novice/junior master in the monastery. Also during that time, he served as secretary to the archabbot (1986-89) and as vocation director for the monastery (1986-90 and 1992-98).

Archabbot Kurt taught sacramental/liturgical theology in the Seminary and School of Theology from 1986-2016. For 10 years, he also served as the director of spiritual formation. Other assignments have included provost-vice rector of the School of Theology (2005-08) and chair of the Archabbey Church Renovation Committee (1993-97).

He is the author of several books, including A Confessor’s Handbook (with a revised and expanded edition published in 2010); Sacramental Theology: Means of Grace, Ways of Life; Return to Grace: A Theology for Infant Baptism; and his most recent, From Sinners to Saints: A Guide to Understanding the Sacrament of Reconciliation. He has written numerous articles and book reviews for a variety of publications.

He has also given days of retreat and recollection for clergy and laity and served as the monastery’s master of ceremonies.