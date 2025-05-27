Suzanne M. Eckert, age 59 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:07 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Suzanne was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 15, 1965 to James E. and Paula J. (Dillon) Blessinger. She married Robert L. Eckert on January 8, 2005 in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a Senior Production Manager for Jasper Rubber Products, where she has worked for over 24 years.

Suzanne and her husband were founding members of the Lighthouse Worship Center in Jasper, and she was also the Region 10 Director for ABATE of Indiana.

She enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson Motorcycle, camping, enjoying Escape Rooms, and spending time with her biker friends and her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Robert L. Eckert of Jasper, three daughters: Christiana Gorbacova (Vadims), Cork, Ireland, Alyssa Heeke, Ferdinand, and Jordan Ameling, Westville, one son, Dillon Ameling, Jasper, two step-sons: Bronson Eckert (Tammy), Evansville, and Lee Eckert (Andrea), Omaha, NE, her parents, James and Paula Blessinger, Jasper, nine grandchildren, and two brothers: Fred Blessinger(Bonnie), Kokomo, and Mike Blessinger (Nancy), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents.

Funeral services for Suzanne M. Eckert will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Don Arnett will officiate.

A visitation will be held from Noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to ABATE Bikers Care or a favorite charity.