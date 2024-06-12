The Dubois County Airport Authority announced a meeting will be held by the selection committee to interview potential Construction Manager At Risk (CMAR) contractors.

The meeting is set for Monday, June 17th, 2024, at 10:30 AM at the Terminal Building of the Huntingburg Airport, located at 2495 West 900 South in Huntingburg.

They also announced that a special meeting of the Dubois County Airport Authority Board will be held at the Terminal Building of the Huntingburg Airport on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at 5:30 PM to consider the selection of a CMAR contractor.