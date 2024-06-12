With a focus on the mental health challenges facing young Hoosiers, the 2024 Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit, in collaboration with Riley Children’s Health, took place Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the downtown Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. More than 400 Indiana community leaders, mental health professionals, youth leaders and state officials participated in this year’s Summit.

Organized by the Sagamore Institute, the Summit is part of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable’s (IMHR) mission to serve as a catalyst for change to improve the mental health status of all Indiana citizens. The inaugural Summit in 2023 focused on three tracks: faith, youth and adolescence, and workforce bringing together thought leaders within each intersection of mental health matters.

Hosts for this year’s summit were IMHR co-chairs Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Eli Lilly Chairman Emeritus Dr. John Lechleiter, along with Riley Children’s Health Chief Strategy Officer Tyler Leishman.

“Mental health challenges don’t discriminate, they touch us all, especially our most vulnerable – Hoosier youth,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “By bringing together community leaders, mental health professionals, youth leaders and other groups, we can all work together and create a path towards collective well-being for young Hoosiers.”

In addition to more than 16 breakout sessions throughout the Summit, featured speakers included former U.S. Congressman Patrick Kennedy and former U.S. Surgeon Generals Dr. Jerome Adams and Dr. Antonia Novello.

“It has been my good fortune for the past several years to work alongside our Lieutenant Governor and dozens of other leaders from across the state as a member of the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable,” said Lechleiter. “Together, we’ve called attention to many of the most pressing challenges our state faces in the area of mental health; pushed for needed changes; and encouraged the formation of partnerships and a collective effort to address the problems in an effective manner.”

Summit sponsors included Riley Children’s Health, the Bowen Center, the Valinhos Foundation, Anthem, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, Hamilton County Community Foundation and Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, Kicking the Stigma (Indianapolis Colts), Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareSource, Pacers Sports and Entertainment Group, Ball State University College of Health, Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Services and College of Pharmacy and Purdue’s Student Life.

“Riley Children’s Health is committed to fostering mental health and wellness for every child in Indiana. Working with the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable further fortifies this commitment by providing a platform for collaboration, advocacy and innovation,” said Leishman. “Together we aim to develop comprehensive strategies to enact meaningful and lasting change, breaking down barriers to ensure that every child receives the care and support they need to reach their fullest potential physically and mentally.”

A full list of sessions and speakers can be found here.