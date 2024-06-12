In the 2024 edition of Smithsonian Magazine’s yearly article, “The 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2024”, Huntingburg, Indiana, was included in the list.

The towns selected for the feature vary in size but their populations are fewer than 25,000 residents in the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The magazine also made sure the towns boasted cultural experiences, nature, and activities and events; including an anniversary or opening that makes 2024 a good year to visit.

Huntingburg’s main draw for visiting was considered to be the inaugural Big League Baseball Classic coming to town on August 10th; with the seven-inning exhibition game bringing together former Major League Baseball players from teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees, as well as local and minor league players.

The article also highlighted the downtown Huntingburg historic district and the stores that line it including antique stores, specialty shops and eateries, and the many annual strolls held on 4th Street.

To see the full article from Smithsonian Magazine on The 15 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2024, visit: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/the-15-best-small-towns-to-visit-in-2024-180984472/?fbclid=IwAR015ucCvRzxs_Jq1Gin5d92JZE3IP3L1UOt-_ocwZB2VB17Ynkl74_ngtc.