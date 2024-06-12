A “Tech-Tasting Experience” is set to be held by Matrix Integration at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 Third Avenue in Jasper, on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, from 4:30 to 7:30 PM EST.



This event is designed for forward-thinking IT professionals with an evening of networking, innovation, and insights on how to transform your business. There will also be an interactive presentation on “How Successful Businesses Manage IT Responsibly.”.

Attendees can indulge in food and drinks during the event including Whiskey and Wine, Bite-Sized Bruschetta, Tacos, and Mini sliders with fries.

Matrix recommends bringing a laptop so you can participate in the interactive presentation and be entered in a raffle for a Yukon Solo Stove.

For more information or to register visit matrixintegration.com/thyen-clark-event-june-2024