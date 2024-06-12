In an article published by WorldAtlas.com, Jasper, Indiana was listed as one of the “7 Cutest Small Towns in Indiana to Visit in 2024”.

The piece says that Jasper, located in Dubois County, with approximately 17,000 residents, is the perfect combination of bustling downtown charm and scenic small-town appeal.

A focus was given to the variety of outdoor recreation in the area to enjoy, including The Jasper Riverwalk and the Parklands, as well as the close proximity of the Patoka Lake & Recreation Area or Ferdinand State Forest.

Another highlight was Jasper’s downtown district with a focal point of the historical aspects of the Jasper Train Depot and The Spirit of Jasper, the Jasper City Mill, and more.

To see WorldAtlas.com’s full article on “7 Cutest Small Towns in Indiana to Visit in 2024”, visit worldatlas.com/cities/7-cutest-small-towns-in-indiana-to-visit-in-2024.html