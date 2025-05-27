Pro-Temp Tim Wehr commenced the Huntingburg City Council meeting in absence of Mayor Neil Elkins on Tuesday evening, welcoming Clayton Boyles, Executive Director of the Dubois County Community Foundation, to present at the podium.

Boyles was in attendance to present a gift to the City of Huntingburg, that being the donation of two lots of land South of Market Street Park that are leveled, sowed, and ready for new use as an extension of the current facilities.

Boyles shared with the Council how this project formed:

“To provide some background, this effort began when a group of generous individuals contributed funds to the Community Foundation with the goal of purchasing the former Walden Chiropractic Building. The intent was to inquire and raise the building, then return the space to a level, green parcel. That work’s been completed, and the land is now cleared, seeded, and ready for new use.”

The corresponding resolution to accept this donation of the two parcels of land was approved by the Council, who lacked the attendance of Councilpersons Pamela Bolte and Steve McPherron.

Today, May 27th, 2025.

Huntingburg Fire Chief Don Heim presented the Council with the Automatic Aid agreement currently held with the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, that states that in any situation where an active fire or smoke is found in the area, that Huntingburg Fire Department would provide aid. In these circumstances, Huntingburg Fire would be paged at the same time as Jasper, and they would send a total of four firefighters, along with one life saving apparatus, and that Jasper reciprocates this mutual agreement. (The itemized list as stated by Chief Heim would include: one aerial engine, four firefighters, and one medical bag). The City Council approved Chief Heim to continue negotiations to finalize this agreement with the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department.

Energy Superintendent John Reutepohler gave the gas and electric utilities update, stating the Department has replaced 18 gas meters this past month, and that they are still seeking to replace approximately 700 units within the next few years. A new permanent electric transformer has been installed at the new Frosty Jones Terminal Building.

Superintendent Reutepohler asked the Council to approve a $34,130 lowest bid quote for two-semi loads of wooden poles to replace various electric poles throughout the City. The question was asked about how much investing in steel poles would cost compared to the cost of wooden poles that the City of Huntingburg seemingly purchases in bulk approximately two time a year, to which Reutepohler expected that price of steel poles to be upwards of three times the cost of wooden poles. The current wooden poles come with a 50-year warranty. The council ultimately approved the purchase price of $34,130 for new wooden electric poles.

Water Superintendent Jerry Austin shared that two new water lines were installed in the Jagoe home subdivision in the past month, and that a new fire hydrant was installed at 2nd and Walnut. The Water Department’s Lead and Copper survey was continued this month, and will continue into the future months. Superintendent Austin also shared the addition of two high school kids for part-time summer help, and that they have been tasked to strip and repaint the 385 fire hydrants around the City of Huntingburg, according to code requirements.

Clerk-Treasurer Thomas Dippel presented the 2026 Budget Calendar, and asked for approval to set the hearing date for October 14th, 2025, and the adoption date for the 2026 Budget Calendar to be held on October 28th, 2025. Both were approved.

The Allowable Cost Policy was approved by the Council for federally funded grants, and the Council reviewed the Huntingburg Redevelopment Commission’s (RDA) Annual Resolutions that state all TIF revenues are allocated for the year.

The next scheduled meeting of the Huntingburg City Council is set for Tuesday, June 10th, 2025 at 5:30PM EST.