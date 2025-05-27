Latest News

Dubois County Community Foundation Donates Land to Expand Market Street Park 12th Street in Jasper to Close May 28 for Storm Sewer Replacement U.S. Tennis Association Recognizes Ed Yarbrough Tennis Facility in Jasper with 2025 Outstanding Facility Award INDOT Announces Lane Closures for I-69 in Daviess County Archabbot Kurt Stasiak Celebrates Jubilee at St Meinrad Archabbey

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the upcoming voting deadline for their 2025 Photo Contest, the upcoming Tea with Teddy and Me event happening on June 28th for children and parents, and various events to look forward to celebrating as the Jasper Strassenfest grows near.

Schedule a group tour or learn more about the Dubois County Musem by visitng their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/0lPiadHneTc

Kaitlyn Neukam

