In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the upcoming voting deadline for their 2025 Photo Contest, the upcoming Tea with Teddy and Me event happening on June 28th for children and parents, and various events to look forward to celebrating as the Jasper Strassenfest grows near.

Schedule a group tour or learn more about the Dubois County Musem by visitng their website: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

https://youtu.be/0lPiadHneTc