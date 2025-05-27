Actually taking place on a very special TUESDAY edition of Monday with The Mayor!

Jared Atkins talks with Neil Elkins, Mayor of Huntingburg, about recent City of Huntingburg projects, upcoming events, construction projects, what Summer 2025 is starting to look like for the City of Huntingburg, and various discussions being held on various assets to the Huntingburg community.

Be sure to stay in touch with all the Huntingburg “happenings” by visiting their website: https://www.huntingburg-in.gov/

https://youtu.be/ApsRBS5xado