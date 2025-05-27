Steven Wayne Mendel, age 56, of Carmel, formerly of Dale, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at his residence.

Born on May 17, 1969, in Huntingburg, he was the son of David and Ruth (Roos) Mendel. Steven was a proud graduate of Purdue University and most recently worked as a billing and projects manager for Frontier.

A devoted sports enthusiast, Steven cheered passionately for the Purdue Boilermakers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Indianapolis Colts, and Dallas Cowboys. He especially enjoyed following the career of Drew Brees, attending horse races, and collecting lighthouses and beer mugs—hobbies that reflected his unique spirit and sense of fun.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mendel, who passed away on November 15, 2016; and by several aunts and uncles.

Steven is survived by his father, David Mendel of Dale; his brother, Jeff (Lori) Mendel of Dale; and his nephew, Mason Mendel; by aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., C.D.T. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale. Father Crispine Adongo will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., C.D.T. on Saturday at the church, prior to the Mass.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Online condolences may be shared at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.