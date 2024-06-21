The Jasper Police Department will conduct a comprehensive training exercise at Jasper High School, located at 1600 St. Charles St. This drill, scheduled between 9 AM and 11 AM, will involve a significant presence of law enforcement officers from various agencies, along with EMS personnel and other first responders.

Residents and passersby are advised to avoid the area during this period to allow the exercise to proceed smoothly and ensure public safety. The training aims to enhance coordination and preparedness among the participating agencies in the event of an actual emergency.

Please be aware of the increased activity in the vicinity of Jasper High School and plan accordingly.