A domestic situation just outside of Holland in Dubois County resulted in a male suspect, David Williamson Jr., age 63, allegedly shooting a female victim. The victim is currently in stable condition.

POLICE ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR DAVID WILLIAMSON, JR., AS HE IS STILL AT LARGE AND CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Williamson Jr. is known to be driving a 2018 Gray Ford F150 with a black toolbox. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David Williamson Jr., or see a vehicle matching this description, please contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 812-482-3522. Do not approach the suspect or the vehicle.