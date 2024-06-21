Recorded at the Jasper Arts Center, on June 7th, 2024, in collaboration with our sister-station, 101 Country WBDC.
Contestants:
Whiskey & Wine
Neil Allen
Margaret Moore
Charlie Archer
Jayla Harris
Last Minute
Nic Strain
Callie Grace
Doe Elliott
Shelby Keeker
Rick LeDune
Jenna Rose
Hosted by:
Ty Hunter
Brian “Beezer” Schwenk
House Band:
No Fences: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute
Special Guests:
Amanda Tempel
Bill Potter
David Wayne
Gayle Parks
Joyce Fleck
Kabric Hunter
Addison Pitrowski
Lauren Pitrowski
Tyson Hunter
Executive Producers:
Paul Knies
Bill Potter
Ty Hunter
A special thank you to our judges:
Anthony Tarullo
Matt Eckert
Lance Yearby
Time-Keeper:
Joey Rehl
Ushers & Box office:
Janice Potter
Charlene Leistner
Gayle Pahmeier
April Jones
Kim Aull
Camera Operators:
Jeremy “Judd” Markos
Brianna Williams
Kaitlyn Neukam
Photography:
Anne K Photography
Lighting:
Kenny Speed
Kameron Speed
Sound Production:
MWH Sound LLC. By Mark Headley
Paul Blair
Video Editors:
Kaitlyn Neukam
Abby Gehlhausen
Security: J
ared Atkins
Kurt Gutgsell
Presenting Sponsor:
Mercy Urgent Care
A special thank you to our event sponsors:
Crystal Water Designs
Orange County Fiber
Morton Buildings
Fantastic Sams
Hometown IGA
Dearing’s Service & Solutions
Wilstem Wildlife Park
Big Splash Adventure
Castle Knoll Ampitheater
Jasper Group
Dimmett Auction Service
Dubois County Chamber of Commerce
Mehringer Diesel Repair
Home Depot
Walmart
Scenic Hills at the Monastery
Jumping Jasper
Legacy Living
Rally Point Events
Disinger Jewelers
Uebelhor Chevy, Cadillac, Toyota
This has been a 18 WJTS-TV production.