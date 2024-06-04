Tommy DeCarlo

Tommy DeCarlo, a former singer of the classic rock band Boston, and Jason Scheff, a longtime lead vocalist and bassist for the band Chicago, will co-headline an evening of classic rock hits on Saturday, June 8, at the Lincoln Amphitheatre. This very special evening is sponsored by Best Home Furnishings.

“Having two integral and longtime members of iconic bands like Boston and Chicago in Lincoln City will definitely be one of our highlights of 2024, no doubt,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “From the timeless melodies of Boston to the soulful rhythms of Chicago, these are two catalogs of music that transcend generations.”

Jason Scheff

DeCarlo performed on every Boston tour since 2007, playing to sold-out audiences all over the world. He is featured on their 2013 studio album Life, Love & Hope and his performance will feature a full set of Boston classic hits. Scheff joined the band Chicago as Peter Cetera’s replacement in 1985 as the lead singer/songwriter/bass player and went on to perform thousands of live concerts with the band. His time with Chicago spans 17 albums over more than thirty years.

VIP tickets for the performance are sold out, but there are still limited general admission tickets available for $39.95 per ticket at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, direct ticketing page link bit.ly/DeCarlo-Scheff, or by calling the Lincoln Amphitheatre box office at 812-937-2329.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2024 performance series is presented by the Spencer & Perry County Community Foundations.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, the Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located conveniently just off of Interstate 64 halfway between Evansville, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Ind.—the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, a crown jewel for live outdoor entertainment and events in southern Indiana, has been under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015. For additional information, please call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.