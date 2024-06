Daviess County Rural Water has issued a precautionary boil order for customers on 1200 E between 600 N and 725 N including customers on 700 N and 725 N over to 1100 E. This order is a result of ongoing water main repairs.

Customers are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five (5) minutes before use. This measure is to ensure the safety and health of the community while repairs are completed. For more information contact Daviess county Rural Water.