At around 4:00 a.m. the Jasper Police Department received a call notifying a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 2645 S Meridian Road Jasper, IN. The driver, 20-year-old Zakk Blocker of Huntingburg, IN, was arrested after a chemical test showed that Blocker was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Blocker was charged with OWI endangerment, OWI over .15, and minor consumption. Blocker has been transported and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.