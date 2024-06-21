Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 in observance of Independence Day. Additionally, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will not be operational on this day.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Thursday will be picked up on Friday, July 5th. The collection schedule for the rest of the week remains unchanged. Residents are reminded to place their trash and recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.