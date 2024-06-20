Mary Rose Haas, age 93, of Huntingburg, IN, died on June 20, 2024, at Beehive Homes of Huntingburg. Mary Rose was born in St. Meinrad on June 4, 1931 to William and Mayme (Hedinger) Werne.

She married Wilfrid “Haasie” Haas on June 8, 1948 at the St. Meinrad Archabbey Cathedral. She worked as a telephone operator “number please” in Huntingburg until the position was relocated to Seymour, Indiana. She began her new career as a switchboard operator at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Huntingburg until her retirement in 1977.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She enjoyed bowling, camping, and playing cards with her friends and especially loved fishing with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Andy) Kuczynski of Huntingburg; five grandchildren, Dawn (Jon) Knight of Westfield, IN, Michelle Haas of Charleston, South Carolina, Chad (Amy) Williams of Jasper, Kyle (Amanda) Kuczynski of Jasper, Kurt (Cassie) Kuczynski of Huntingburg; thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; sister, Adeline Hartwick of Huntingburg.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Wilfrid; one son, Calvin “Cal” Haas; four brothers, Gilbert, Linus, Jerome, and Arthur Werne; a sister, Florence Hagedorn.

Visitation for Mary Rose Haas will be held from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. E.D.T. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a private burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Beehive Homes of Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com