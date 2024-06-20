Kenny Speed was officially introduced as President of the Rotary Club of Dubois County for the 2024-2025 term at the Club’s recent weekly meeting on Thursday, June 20th. His term will officially begin July 1.

Speed, Account Executive for DC Broadcasting, succeeds Dan Collignon, Regional Executive Vice President for German American Bank. Speed is a resident of Huntingburg where he lives with his wife, Angie, and five children: Kameron, Kaleb, Kalvin, Kylee, and Kaylynn. He has been a Rotary Club of Dubois County member since 2020. “The Rotary Club of Dubois County and its members have provided me with a great opportunity to grow personally and professionally,” said Speed. “I’m honored to serve as Club President and hope to give back some of the good I’ve received.”

Completing his 18th year as a Club member, Collignon had a successful tenure as President. “I am proud to look back on the past year and reflect on the incredible impact our Club members have made on Dubois County,” said Collignon. “Our members consistently exemplify the community and culture we strive for.”

The principal motto of Rotary is “Service Above Self,” and the Rotary Club of Dubois County embodied that in the last year from start to finish. To kick off the Rotary calendar year in August, the Club presented $9,000 in funds to three local nonprofits (Southeast Dubois School Corporation, Member Hospital Women & Infant Services, and Southwest Dubois School Corporation) through their Community Grants Program. In September, the eleventh annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet was held, where Sister Rose Mary Rexing, OSB, was honored as the 2023 recipient. The Cornhole Tournament of Champions also concluded in September after a five-stop series tour through Dubois County, with Cody Englert and Scott Betz (Team: Sons of Pitches) being named the Champions of Champions. In November, club members visited the Jasper High School Interact Club. The Annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon was also held, marking the 19th year the Rotary Club has hosted the event. In conjunction with the Club’s Holiday Party, a collection of cold-weather items for people experiencing homelessness took place, resulting in over 300 pieces of winter outerwear donated. In February, the Speech Contest was held, with the first prize being awarded to Forest Park Jr/Sr High School Senior Ruby Schepers. The highly-anticipated Clay Shoot was held in April at OFS Cool Springs. The Club wraps its calendar year just as it started with the 2024 Cornhole Tournament of Champions Tour.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County welcomed many guest speakers at its weekly meetings, who spoke of community projects and areas of focus. Socials were held monthly, which allowed members to visit and learn about one another in a more relaxed atmosphere. The Club would like to express its gratitude to Old National Bank for its generosity in hosting the membership for weekly meetings.

In addition to passing the gavel to Speed, Collignon recognized Deidra Church as “Rotarian of the Year.” Church has been the Club’s Public Relations Director for three years and was an active volunteer for many Club activities throughout the year.

Additional leadership positions for 2024-2025 were officially appointed:

Immediate Past President: Dan Collignon, President-Elect: Duke Richardson, Secretary: Deidra Church, Treasurer and Clay Shoot Chair: Derek Budd, Sergeant at Arms: Gary Schnell, Club Service Director and Economic Futurecast Chair: Jim McFaul, Vocational Service Director: Ed Cole, Community Service Director: Christian Blome, International Service Director: Dennis Tedrow, Membership Director: Nick Stevens, Public Relations Director: Kellie Speedy Le Fevre, Club Administration Chair: Amy Gehlhausen, Service Projects Chair: Jim McFaul, Rotary International Foundation Chair: Bernard Gogel, ATHENA Event Chair: Manda Combs

The Rotary Club of Dubois County meets every Thursday at 11:45 a.m., and all community members are welcome to attend. Beginning July 11th, weekly meetings will be held at Vincennes University Jasper Campus—Ruxer Center Bistro, a new meeting location.

For more information on the Club and updates concerning meetings and events, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or “like” the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook and Instagram.