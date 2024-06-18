Latest News

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports about calls from individuals impersonating deputies, primarily Sergeant Wolfe. These calls falsely claim that recipients have missed an appointment for a DNA test and demand money to resolve an alleged active warrant. The public should be aware that this is a scam.

If you receive a call asking for money via prepaid or gift cards, it is likely fraudulent. These scams often target the elderly. Please inform your elderly family members to protect them from these schemes.

If you are unsure about whether someone calling is a scammer or not, hang up and contact local law enforcement.

Joey Rehl

