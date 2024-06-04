The Tell City Water Department will begin flushing fire hydrants on Sunday night, June 9th. The process will start on 4th Street and move eastward. Residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure during the flushing. It is recommended to avoid washing clothes until the workers have finished in your area or when the water clears up, likely by the evening hours.

Additionally, the Water Department reminds residents to avoid mowing directly over meter lids, especially those with the small silver plates. Damaging the antennae beneath these plates can be costly to replace.