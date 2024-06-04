Purdue Extension Crawford County invites students grades 3-6 to Join them on July 10 & 11 for Outdoor Explorers Nature Camp at Patoka Lake! This program focuses on science, the environment, and getting connected with nature. Youth will learn about wildlife, health and wellness, and science through a series on hands-on activities outdoors.

Thanks to Patoka Lake Marina, youth will get the opportunity to explore Patoka Lake via a pontoon boat ride.



Cost is $35 per youth. Register @ 4-HOnline Events: https://outdoorexplorers2024.4honline.com