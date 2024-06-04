The Birdseye Yellowjacket, the mascot for the long-defunct Birdseye High School, is set to return to Birdseye Park at the end of August.

The Stinger 2024 Event is being held Saturday, August 31st at the Birdseye Park located off State Road 64, across from the Family Dollar.

The event begins at 3 PM and features live music from different bands and three Food Trucks on Site to curb your appetite. The last band takes the stage at 9 PM to end this fun-filled evening.

A commemorative t-shirt is available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and the Birdseye Park.

All t-shirt orders must be placed by Sunday, July 28th with shirt pickup on Sunday, August 18th from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Park.

You can find the link to purchase t-shirts by visiting the Birdseye Park Facebook page.