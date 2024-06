The Annual Milltown Clean-Up is set to take place from July 10 to July 13. The event hours are from 8 AM to 5 PM, with Saturday hours from 8 AM to noon. Residents are encouraged to bring their excess trash and yard waste to 724 West Main Street for free removal.

For elderly or disabled residents needing curbside pick-up, contact the Town Manager at 812-570-8997 to arrange a collection. Please note that the event will not accept tires, paint, or LP tanks.