The June Downtown Chowdown is set for this Thursday from 4-8 pm, featuring live music by Debbie Schuetter. The event includes a variety of food truck vendors, farmer’s market stalls, and family-friendly activities, taking place rain or shine.

In addition to the food and entertainment, local shops will stay open late, allowing visitors to explore the area’s businesses.

Future Chowdown dates include performances by Jed Guillaume on September 5th and Sparrow and Crandall on October 3rd. For more details, visit the Jasper Downtown Chowdown Facebook Page.

