Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detatchment Veterans, Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn, discuss their idea of sharing information for veterans and civilians, dutifully called: “Scuttlebutt”.

In this episode, Steve and Dave invite Chris Boone, Navy Veteran and Operator of the non-for-profit “Operation: Mind, Body, & Soul Corp.” to discuss what his organization is, what services are offered to local Veterans, and resources every Veteran should register for.

For more information about Operation: Mind, Body, & Soul Corp: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091568891750

For more information about the Scuttlebutt program, contact Dave Flynn by email: ducovets@gmail.com

