For this Inform interview, Kaitlyn Neukam interviews Janet Schnell, of Survivors of Suicide Dubois County, on sadness and depression in those under the age of 24, what signs to look for if your child is struggling, resources, and the SOSDC Board putting together resources to help those in Dubois County.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.

https://youtu.be/2gxRLz8i_YQ

Contact:

Janet Schnell, Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County

1suicidesurvivor@gmail.com