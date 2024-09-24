The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced multiple seminars they will be holding this fall.

On Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, from 8 AM to 4 PM, there will be a seminar titled “Greenhouse Gas Mapping” at the Jasper Chamber.

The class is intended for Environmental, Health, and Safety professionals, and technical and regulatory staff. This seminar will teach how to track your carbon footprint, and how and what to include in your GHG Inventory.

The cost of registration is $199 if made before Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, and increases to $219 after. The deadline to register is Tuesday, October 8th, 2024.

On Friday, October 22nd, 2024, a “Succession Planning” virtual presentation will be held. It will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 PM and will be presented by Gary McCaull from German American Bank.

On Wednesday, November 6th, and Thursday, November 7th, 2024, there will be a free two-day training seminar on QuickBooks, held from 9:30 AM to 4 PM each day at the Jasper Public Library.

The class will have in-person, interactive hands-on training provided by Kari Johnson from PennyTracker, and will focus on the online version of QuickBooks. It is recommended to bring your own device to the event.

On Thursday, November 14th, 2024, from 6 to 8 PM, they will host a seminar called “How to Start a Business” at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

There is no fee to attend and will have the Southcentral Indiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) help you decide if you’re ready to start a business, then evaluate your business idea and ensure you’re taking the steps to increase the chances of a successful launch.

Training topics will cover Business Financing, Business Plan, Business Start-up/pre-planning, Launching Your Own Business, Managing a Business, and Marketing/Sales.

Upon registration, you will receive a link to participant materials for this class, including a 34-page Guide to Starting a Business workbook. You will receive printed copies of these materials at the beginning of the class.

After completing the workshop, participants are invited to sign up for one-on-one, no-cost counseling with a Southcentral Indiana SBDC Business Advisor.

RSVP can be made for any of these seminars by contacting the Chamber at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.