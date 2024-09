In this episode, Steve Lindauer sits down with Susan Bramlet, the Veteran Service Officer (VSO) for Dubois County, what that means, what her job is, and how she helps Veterans and their families with resources and benefits.

Video: https://youtu.be/RbHwJWIJAfM

Susan Bramlet

602 Main Street

Jasper, IN

skbramlet@duboiscountyin.org