In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Beth Henke-Tyler and Jeff Langebrake, Marine Veterans and members of the Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detachment (SILD) Marines, to discuss their upcoming Golf Scramble fundraiser, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, the Marine Corps Ball, Toys for Tots, and many other fundraising campaigns that they host to better the local community.

https://youtu.be/LzAfadgkM_4

Register, learn more, or donate here: https://sildmarines.com/