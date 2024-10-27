The recent Dubois County Fall 2024 Drug Take Back Day Event counted 528 residents who participated in properly disposing of medications. 517 pounds of medications were properly disposed of from the Ferdinand Fire Department, Ireland Fire Department, and Jasper State Police Post collection sites on Saturday, October 26th. Cardboard and plastic bags from the event were also being recycled and participants were given goody bags stuffed with info and giveaways.

Dubois County’s bi-annual medication collection day event, in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national event, allows residents the opportunity to get rid of old medications in a safe manner. Each properly disposed of item reduces contamination in our water system, alleviates the potential for accidental overdose or ingestion of outdated or incorrect medication, and helps keep them away from kids, teenagers, or those susceptible to becoming prescription medication addicts.

Dubois County Solid Waste District Director Carla Striegel-Winner thanked Dubois County CARES, Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council (ARC), Generations Area 13 Council on Aging, and the many volunteers for helping the event go smoothly. She also shared appreciation for the law enforcement officers and departments who assisted, as the event must have an officer at each location, with special thanks to the Ferdinand Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department for providing officers for the two county collections sites. At least 22 people assisted to ensure the collection day went as planned, including 11 CARES volunteers.

Residents who missed the opportunity can watch for information on the next collection day which will be in late spring of 2025 or can use the 24/7 drop box site at the Jasper City Police Department.