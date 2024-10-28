A traffic stop late Thursday night led officers to locate over 30 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Billy L. Somers, 51, of Huntingburg is charged with:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, level 2 felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, level 3 felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

On Thursday, October 24th at approximately 11:05 pm, a Dubois County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy pickup truck, when the truck failed to stop. Once the narcotics unit was able to get the pickup truck to pull over, the driver, later identified as Billy L. Somers, was ordered out of the vehicle. While speaking with Somers near the bed of the pickup truck, narcotics units observed a peach-colored bag lying on the ground, next to the driver’s side door of the truck where Somers exited the vehicle. A Dubois County Sheriff’s Office K9 was called to the scene to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle and the peach-colored bag lying next to the driver’s side door. After Sergeant/K9 Handler C. Gogel and K9 Chase arrived and completed the sniff, the narcotics unit was advised that Chase gave positive alerts to the odor of illegal narcotics on the peach-colored bag and also to the driver’s side door of the pickup truck. Due to the positive indications given for the presence of narcotics, officers began a probable cause search of the pickup truck. During their search of the truck, officers located a black digital scale containing a white crystal-like substance, two bags containing a green plant-like material, and a red glass marijuana pipe containing burnt residue. Inside the peach-colored bag was one clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance that had a total weight of 37.1 grams.

All items located were seized and secured for evidence. Billy L. Somers was taken into custody and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on the above offenses.

Somers appeared in the Dubois Superior Court on Friday, October 25th and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Huntingburg Police Department.

ALL CHARGES FILED IN THIS CASE ARE MERELY ALLEGATIONS AND ALL SUSPECTS ARE CONSIDERED INNOCENT UNLESS AND UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.